Scotland cricket board News
Pete Fitzboydon appointed Interim CEO Of Scotland Cricket
Cricket Scotland has announced the appointment of Pete Fitzboyden as interim CEO. Fitzboyden joins a six-month deal, replacing Gordon Arthur effective immediately after Arthur anno
The entire Scotland cricket board resigns following allegations of racism
Cricket Scotland's board has resigned following racism allegations and directors have already sent the resignation letter to interim CEO Gordan Arthur.The board sent the letter of