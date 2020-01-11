
School Cricket to celebrate birth centenary of Bangabandhu to begin Jan 20

Bangladesh Cricket Board initiated the new edition of the annual school cricket tournament to honor the birth centenary of the father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. T

Imran hammers 242 runs in School Cricket

In today’s match of the Prime Bank School Cricket, a student of Pirojpur Haluarhat School smashed a double hundred in fifty over contest. Named Al Imran, the batsman of Haluarhat o

