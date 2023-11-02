Sara Tendulkar News
World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation to Shubman Gill after his magnificent 92 against Sri Lanka
Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend, Sara Tendulkar hogged the limelight after she was spotted attending the India vs Sri Lanka match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sachi
Sara Tendulkar Reacts To Shubhman Gill’s Brilliant Fielding; Fans Go Berserk
There are several rumours are going on that Shubman Gill is dating Sara Tendulkar for a while now. Shubman Gill is currently representing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Pr
Hardik Pandya trolls Shubman Gill after Gill thanks Sara Tendulkar
Social media goes into viral once again as Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya humorously pulls the legs of India’s rising superstar Shubman Gill after Gill posted a photo of him