Sanjida Akter Meghla News
Bangladesh women beat New Zealand XI by 7 wickets
Bangladesh women's teamrestricted the New Zealand XI to 125 runs after batting first on Wednesday(November 30). In reply, the Tigers reached the target with 12 balls and 7wickets i
Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia
Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou
Defending champions Bangladesh get off to a flying start in Women's T20 Asia Cup
A few days ago, Thailand women’s teamgave Bangladesh women’s team a tough test in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.However, this time they did not have to toil much in the W
Jhulan Goswami finishes at no. 5 in ICC ODI Rankings, Bangladesh cricketers also make gain
India women’s team pacer JhulanGoswami has concluded her international career as the fifth-ranked bowler inthe latest ICC ODI Rankings. Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Renuk
Bangladesh become unbeaten champion in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh women’s team have beatenIreland women’s team by 7 runs in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World CupQualifier on Sunday (September 22) in Abu Dhabi and become the unbeat
Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage
Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav
Bangladeshi spinners dismantle Scotland to secure easy 6-wicket win
Bangladesh women's cricket team havesecured their second win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday(September 20) beating Scotland women’s cricket team by 6 wickets
Bangladesh women's team start qualifier with 14-run win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotoff to a good start by defeating Ireland women’s team in their first match ofthe ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Bangladesh won by 14 runs with