Sanjamul Islam News
thumb

BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham

thumb

Razzak to perform well in nets for national team entrance

The injury of Shakib Al Hasan has opened a slender gate of opportunity to taste national team venture for veteran spinner Abdur Razzak. After reshuffling the national squad thrice,

thumb

Mashrafe cheered to witness late order clicking

The post Hathurusingha era induced some late order batting practice for Bangladesh. The result became visible in recent matches, leaving skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza with a sigh of

thumb

'Swept Away'

Saleque Sufi, Brisbane, AustraliaBlue tsunami swept away the green &amp;amp; red at the Oval Cricket ground yesterday. Shell shocked Tiger admirers all over the world witnessed the

thumb

Rampaging Tigers Pulverized the Irish Greens

[caption id="attachment_74970" align="aligncenter" width="750"] Team Bangladesh celebrating a wicket.©Cricket Europe[/caption]Saleque Sufi Walton Cup Tri Nation Series Ireland Vs B

