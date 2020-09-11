Sanjamul Islam News
BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham
Razzak to perform well in nets for national team entrance
The injury of Shakib Al Hasan has opened a slender gate of opportunity to taste national team venture for veteran spinner Abdur Razzak. After reshuffling the national squad thrice,
Mashrafe cheered to witness late order clicking
The post Hathurusingha era induced some late order batting practice for Bangladesh. The result became visible in recent matches, leaving skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza with a sigh of
'Swept Away'
Saleque Sufi, Brisbane, AustraliaBlue tsunami swept away the green &amp; red at the Oval Cricket ground yesterday. Shell shocked Tiger admirers all over the world witnessed the
Rampaging Tigers Pulverized the Irish Greens
[caption id="attachment_74970" align="aligncenter" width="750"] Team Bangladesh celebrating a wicket.©Cricket Europe[/caption]Saleque Sufi Walton Cup Tri Nation Series Ireland Vs B