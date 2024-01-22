
Sania Mirza News
thumb

Saniz Mirza congratulates Shoaib Malik on his new marriage

Pakistan veteran cricketer ShoaibMalik has come to play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, Malik announcedhis new marriage before the field game. That too with an Instagram

thumb

WPL: Sania Mirza joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a team mentor

Sania Mirza has been hired to mentor Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) to be played in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th.The Royal Challengers

thumb

Report claims Shoaib and Sania get divorced

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza areone of the most popular couples in the sports world. Shoaib is from Pakistanand Sania is from India. These two countries are eternal enemies. This c

thumb

Malik promises to bring Sania Mirza to Sri Lanka in next LPL

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik is hoping to bring his Indian wife Sania Mirza to Sri Lanka next year when he arrives to play the 2nd year of Lanka Premier League (LPL).Sania an

thumb

Sania responds to Shoaib's flirting with Mahira

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik along with the fellow country actress Mahira Khan made their presence in an Instagram live chat session. Both of them spoke about the current situat

thumb

Sania threatens to kill Babar in a hilarious ‘bhabhi-devar’ conversation

‘Who is your favorite bhabi (sister-in-law) in the team?’ - Shoaib Malik, the experienced all-rounder of the Pakistan cricket team, asked the current ODI and T20 captain Babar Azam

thumb

Sania Mirza takes a swipe at subcontinent mentality

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc recently skipped the last ODI of Australia’s tour of South Africa that was held in Potchefstroom. Thanks to Cricket Australia that accepted Starc’s r

thumb

Shoaib Malik takes a sly dig at India

Bipin DaniPakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, India’s son-in-law by virtue of him having married Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, sent his fans a tongue-in-cheek Christmas greeting, at

thumb

Azharuddin confirms his son to marry Sania Mirza's sister

Bipin DaniFormer India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin will marry tennis star Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza. [caption id="attachment_130621" align="aligncenter" width

thumb

Blaming Anushka for Kohli's failure makes no sense: Sania Mirza

Indian professional Tennis star Sania Mirza has made it very clear that the practice of criticising the wives whenever a player performs badly makes absolutely no sense.[caption id

thumb

Sania Mirza takes a dig at Yuvraj Singh

India's professional Tennis player Sania Mirza took to her social media platform Instagram to take a dig at former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. It all started after Yuvraj Singh

thumb

Sania Mirza reacts to Malik's ODI retirement

Shoaib Malik who has been one of the significant parts of Pakistan cricket history, serving for more than 2 decades has announced his decision to retire from ODI cricket.[caption i

