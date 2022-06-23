
Sandpaper Scandal News
thumb

CA likely to lift Warner’s leadership ban

Australia star cricketer DavidWarner's lifelong ban from leading Australian cricket may soon come to an end.According to a report by BenHorne of the News Corp Australia, Warner'sle

thumb

Butt denies Australian bowlers' remarks about Sandpapergate scandal

Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has taken a dig at quality of investigation of Sandpapergate scandal and said that as there were some errors in the investigations, that’s why the in

thumb

Cricket Australia open to new sandpapergate information

With new information about 2018 Cape Town scandal coming up, Cricket Australia has said it is open to any new information.In a recent interview with The Guardian, Cameron Bancroft,

thumb

Bancroft drops bombshell on sandpapergate

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft flashes back to the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 Cape Town Test.The illegal use of sandpaper in an attempt to change the shape of the ball had B

thumb

Agar's hat-trick, fifer guide Australia to big win

Spinner Ashton Agar grabbed a five-wicket haul as well as a hat-trick to help Australia defeat South Africa by 107 runs in the first of the three-match T20I series in front of a su

thumb

'We don't pay you to play, we pay to win'

Incurring into the vicious 'ball-tampering' scandal, three top ranked Australian cricketers including captain Steven Smith has been suffering year long ban.Now, the former Aussie s

