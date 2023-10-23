Sanath Jayasuriya News
CWC 2023: Virat Kohli creates a record despite missing century against New Zealand
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli played a spectacular innings against the New Zealand cricket team in the group stage fixture of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament atHima
Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800' to be released on October 6
Sri Lanka's legendary cricketerMuttiah Muralitharan's biopic "800" will be released on 6th October.This was revealed by Sethumadhavan, one of the three directors of theproduction c
Sachin Tendular invited to unveil Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic trailer '800'
India's legendary cricketerSachin Tendulkar has been invited to attend the unveiling of MuttiahMuralitharan's biopic- 800. On Tuesday, the trailer of Muralitharan'sbiopic will be r
Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori, reaches new milestone
Bangladesh lost by 5 wickets toSri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup. However, Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan was brilliant with the ball and also set a new record with 2 wic
Sanath Jayasuriya expresses disappointment about LPL's wicket
Sri Lanka’s legendary all-rounderSanath Jayasuriya is disappointed after seeing the wickets of Colombo andPremadasa Stadium. He also expressed his displeasure in this regard to the
Litton Das chooses his World XI
Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the
Mushfiqur Rahim achieves unique feat on his birthday
Birthday is a special day foreveryone. Everyone tries to make that special day more special. However, likeMushfiqur Rahim, how many people can use this opportunity! He is already a
LPL 2022: Mickey Arthur switches to Dambulla team, Sanath Jayasuriya Kandy's mentor
Sri Lanka's former head coachMickey Arthur, who was scheduled to be the head coach of the Galle Gladiatorsteam in the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will now, inst
Sri Lanka 'safe' to host LPL, says Sanath Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka could not host the lastAsia Cup in Sri Lanka due to the economic crisis and political unrest in thecountry, but it is now ‘safe’ to host the forthcoming Lanka Premier Lea
Sanath Jayasuriya to attend Road Show in Mumbai today
Former Sri Lanka captain SanathJayasuriya will participate in the Road Show in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Jayasuriya hasbeen invited by the Sri Lanka Tourism and Consulat
Dilshan's all-round show gives Sri Lanka Legends big win against Bangladesh Legends
Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outstandingall-round performance gives Sri Lanka Legends a big victory of 70 runs againstBangladesh Legends on Sunday (September 27) in Raipur. With the win,
Sri Lankan players to display 'visit Sri Lanka' message on their bats
Sri Lankan players have beengiven permission to use the stickers on their bats, displaying the messageacross the global world is ‘to visit Sri Lanka’. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board