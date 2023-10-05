
Sam Billings (Kent News
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years

Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t

Ashes: Sam Billings will join the English squad after a series of injuries

England added Sam Billings to their Ashes roster as backup wicketkeeper batter ahead of the fifth Test next week in Hobart.SYDNEY, Jan. 7 - Wicketkeeper batsman Sam Billings has be

England announce T20 squad for Pakistan

A 14-member England squad has been announced for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. No cricketer in the Test series squad got a place in the squad. Regular captain Eoin M

England announces squad for Ireland series

England is making big efforts to return the cricket from its clotted state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming Ireland ODI series, England has announced a 24-man Englan

