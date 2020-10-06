Saliva News
Watch: Kohli applies saliva on ball, realises instantly
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has nearly used saliva on the ball but stopped himself at the last moment against Delhi Capitals (DC) yesterday in Dubai.He realized
Bhuvneshwar Kumar appeals ICC to amend law
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, International Cricket Council (ICC) brought some amendments in the existing regulations, some of which went against the bowlers. Ther
Polish the Ball or Create a Weight Imbalance?
By Rabi Mehta (Sports Aerodynamics Consultant, USA) &amp; Garfield Robinson (Renowned Cricket Writer).Apart from being former international cricketers, Shane Warne, Ashish Nehr
It will make bowlers robots: Wasim on ICC's saliva ban
The International Cricket Council (ICC), the highest governing body of the game, has changed five rules for post-coronavirus cricket era. The most talked about issue is that player
Sachin suggests to introduce new ball after every 50 overs
There has been happening a big controversy over ball polishing in international cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee, headed by Anil Kumble, has alrea
Kumble hints at change in pitch
Many thought that synthetic substances could be used because of the ban on spit and saliva for polishing the ball. But International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee chief A
Dukes to bring balls which will swing without spit and saliva
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of spit and saliva in cricket to prevent coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, spit and saliva play an important role in incr
I don’t see swing being a big problem without saliva, says owner of Dukes
The owner of the ball manufacturer Dukes, Dilip Jajodia has said that bowlers should have the ability to swing the ball without saliva especially in England this summer. He also th
Misbah offers 'bizarre' way for bowlers to stop using saliva
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is changing the rules of cricket due to coronavirus. To increase the brightness of the red ball in Tests, bowlers used saliva or spit in the
People won't watch cricket anymore: Mitchell Starc
Because of coronavirus, every bowler has to give up one of the long-standing habits of cricket. The bowlers use saliva to brighten the ball, which helps in swinging.The Internation
No more toilet break in cricket!
Cricket is returning on the ground after a long break. But there is still danger of having contaminated. On occasion of resuming Cricket, guidelines issued for the game. Internatio
Condition of the ball is fielding unit's responsibility, says Shane McDermott
Not only bowlers but even the fielders will also slip up in the infancy stages of the new playing condition (ban on saliva) being implemented, according to Shane McDermott, the fie