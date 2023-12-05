
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Safaraz Ahmed News
thumb

Heated argument between Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel goes viral during practice session

Veteran Pakistan batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed and newbie Saud Shakeel engaged in a heated argument on the eve of the four-day practice match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI in Ca

thumb

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf meets Sarfaraz Ahmed to discuss Pakistan cricket’s future

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf met former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in Lahore today.Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was invited

thumb

Babar overtakes Sarfaraz as most successful Pakistan captain in T20Is

Skipper Babar Azam on Thursday broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's record of winning most T20I games after beating England and became the successful T20 captain of Pakistan.Pakis

thumb

Watch: Sarfaraz's heart-wearming gesture to Hafeez goes viral on social media

Verbal spats, arguments and infamous exchange of words are quite common in the game of cricket. Usually, the fans witnessed these things between the two teams. However, at times, t

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.