Sachin Tendulkar News
thumb

What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin

In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob

thumb

Bumrah proved why he is the best: Tendulkar

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is having a great time returning to IPL after getting injured. Along with good bowling, this pacer of Mumbai Indians is now the highest wicket taker of

thumb

He's probably the best player I've ever seen in my life: Langer on Kohli

Justin Langer, head coach of theLucknow Super Giants (LSG), has addressed the Greatest Player of All Time(GOAT) discussion in cricket, stating that, among other players, he ranks V

thumb

Captain Cool MS Dhoni reveals his cricketing role model

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the cricket fraternity. His journey from the small town of Ranchi to touching the pinnacle of international cricket is a perfect example of

thumb

He can achieve anything he wants to achieve: Lloyd backs Kohli for 100 centuries

India's legendary cricketerSachin Tendulkar is the owner of 100 centuries in international cricket. It ishighly doubtful whether anyone will ever be able to break this record. Howe

thumb

Sachin Tendulkar drops special message after Virat Kohli breaks his record

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli etched his name into record books after he shattered Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 centuries in One-Day Internationals. India's ru

thumb

Virat Kohli smashes historic 50th ODI century in Mumbai, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli broke two significantmilestones previously held by Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai during the World Cupsemi-final against New Zealand. Kohli hit his 50th hundred duringthe m

thumb

Virat Kohli's journey of 50 ODI Centuries

In the illustrious realm of international cricket, few names shine as brightly as Virat Kohli's. The Indian cricket genius has etched his name in the records of the sport's

thumb

Kohli, Rohit touch Shakib's record in ODI World Cup

India continued their dominationas they won the last match of the league stage in the ongoing ODI World Cup.Team India defeated the Netherlands by a huge margin of 160 runs. RohitS

thumb

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli responds to Sachin Tendulkar's congratulatory message

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and chipped in with a congratulatory message after Virat Kohli equalled his record

thumb

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his record with 49 ODI centuries

Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century became thesubject of discussion on social media channels. The former Indian captain who brought up his fourth century in Cricket World Cups added yet

thumb

History Created; Kohli Equals Sachin's 49 Hundred's Record

The king of cricket, Virat Kohli, now holds the record for most ODI hundreds in the history of cricket. He has equaled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who h

