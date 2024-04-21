Sachin Tendulkar News
What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone: Sachin
In the Indian Premier League,Sunrisers Hyderabad are setting record after record (IPL). Hyderabad brokerecord after record by scoring more than 260 runs three times. They set aglob
Bumrah proved why he is the best: Tendulkar
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is having a great time returning to IPL after getting injured. Along with good bowling, this pacer of Mumbai Indians is now the highest wicket taker of
He's probably the best player I've ever seen in my life: Langer on Kohli
Justin Langer, head coach of theLucknow Super Giants (LSG), has addressed the Greatest Player of All Time(GOAT) discussion in cricket, stating that, among other players, he ranks V
Captain Cool MS Dhoni reveals his cricketing role model
MS Dhoni is one of the biggest names in the cricket fraternity. His journey from the small town of Ranchi to touching the pinnacle of international cricket is a perfect example of
He can achieve anything he wants to achieve: Lloyd backs Kohli for 100 centuries
India's legendary cricketerSachin Tendulkar is the owner of 100 centuries in international cricket. It ishighly doubtful whether anyone will ever be able to break this record. Howe
Sachin Tendulkar drops special message after Virat Kohli breaks his record
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli etched his name into record books after he shattered Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 centuries in One-Day Internationals. India's ru
Virat Kohli smashes historic 50th ODI century in Mumbai, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record
Virat Kohli broke two significantmilestones previously held by Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai during the World Cupsemi-final against New Zealand. Kohli hit his 50th hundred duringthe m
Virat Kohli's journey of 50 ODI Centuries
In the illustrious realm of international cricket, few names shine as brightly as Virat Kohli's. The Indian cricket genius has etched his name in the records of the sport's
Kohli, Rohit touch Shakib's record in ODI World Cup
India continued their dominationas they won the last match of the league stage in the ongoing ODI World Cup.Team India defeated the Netherlands by a huge margin of 160 runs. RohitS
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli responds to Sachin Tendulkar's congratulatory message
India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and chipped in with a congratulatory message after Virat Kohli equalled his record
Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his record with 49 ODI centuries
Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century became thesubject of discussion on social media channels. The former Indian captain who brought up his fourth century in Cricket World Cups added yet
History Created; Kohli Equals Sachin's 49 Hundred's Record
The king of cricket, Virat Kohli, now holds the record for most ODI hundreds in the history of cricket. He has equaled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who h