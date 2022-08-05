SA vs IRE News
South Africa vs Ireland , 2nd T20i, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Ireland (IRE) and South Africa (SA) play the second game of Twenty20 International on Friday at the County Ground in Bristol.South Africa emerged victorious from the first of their
Reeza Hendricks leads SA to victory over IRE in first T20I
Africa opener Reeza Hendricks scored for the fourth consecutive Twenty20 International halfcentury on Wednesday, helping his side to a 21-runs win over Ireland.Reeza Hendricks hit