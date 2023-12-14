SA vs Ind News
South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, December 14. The venue for the clash is the New Wanderers Stadium in
South Africa vs India 2nd T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Rain played spoilsport in Durban as it rained during the first T20 international between India and South Africa. Both teams will now restart and look to begin their campaign at St.
South Africa vs India 1st T20 Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
South Africa and India will meet in the first game of the three-match series on December 10. The first match of the South Africa vs India T20 series will be played at the Kingsmead
Kohli should be banned: Vaughan
A decision by the umpire during the ongoing Cape Town Test has sparked widespread controversy. The Indian cricketers lost their temper on the field being unable to accept the umpir
SA vs Ind: Harbhajan makes a big statement about Kohli in front of the series decider
Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is hoping Virat Kohli will end his centuries-old drought within the series - crucial third and final Take a look at the game against South