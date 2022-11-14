
SA tour to AUS News
thumb

South Africa name 16-man Test squad for Australia tour

22-year-old Gerald Coetzee received his first international call-up when South Africa fielded a 16-man squad for the three-game Test series against Australia which begins on 17 Dec

thumb

South Africa withdraw from the ODI series in Australia tour in January 2023

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a revised international schedule for 2022-23 following Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to withdraw from the Dettol ODI Series in January.

