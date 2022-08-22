
Russel Arnold News
thumb

Asian commentators for Asia Cup

The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m

thumb

The Russel Arnold Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Russel Premakumaran Arnold (Born of October 25, 1973), or Russel Arnold, is a former Sri Lankan Cricketer of Tamil descent, who played all the forms of the game. He played as a fin

thumb

Owais Shah to commentate in Tests against England

Former England batsman Owais Shah, who was the Head Coach of the Dambulla Viiking team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will return to Sri Lanka, this time as a TV commentator for

thumb

Coach to commentate at LPL: Arthur replaces Gibbs on commentary panel

Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur will replace Herschelle Gibbs as a TV commentator in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), after Gibbs took up the vacant coaching position at the Co

thumb

Foreigners agree to officiate as match-officials in Pakistan

Bipin DaniAs a top-order batsman, Australia's David Boon had visited Pakistan more than once but it will be his first visit to Pakistan as a match-referee when Sri Lankans play aga

thumb

Lankan Premier League postponed

Sri Lankan Cricket's recent troubles continue after the board's ambitious plans of conducting a franchise-based T20 tournament was called off.The board is yet to confirm postponeme

thumb

8 commentators announced for Nidahas Trophy

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board on Monday announced a 8-member commentators for the upcoming Hero Nidahas trophy T20 Tri-Series which is due to commence on Tuesday, March 6. [নিউজটি ব

