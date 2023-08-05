Rupen Trumpelmann News
Litton's Surrey Jaguars into final with convincing win over Vancouver Knights
The playoff stages of the Global T20Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars register a comprehensive 38-run victory over theVancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to find themselves in the final.
Namibia's dream run continues as Scotland loses two on the bounce
Namibia have come to show surprises in the ongoing World Cup! . Namibia got off to a good start by beating Scotland by 4 wickets in their first match in the Super 12. Earlier, they