Ramiz Raja met his old Sri Lankan friends at dinner hosted by Sidath Wettimuny
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who is here in Sri Lanka for the Testcommentary between the two teams, met his old Sri Lankan friends at a dinnerhosted by Sidath Wettimuny, the
Rumesh Ratnayake will become Sri Lanka's interim coach for the Zimbabwe series
Colombo - Sri Lanka on Tuesday named fast-bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake as interim head coach for the upcoming ODI home series against Zimbabwe.Former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake
SLC appoint Vaas as bowling coach
Chaminda Vaas may be the new fast bowling coach for the West Indies tour.According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the top officials are discussi
India's stats man discovers de Mel's wicket
India's renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon's latest discovery will certainly ring music in the ears of Ashantha de Mel.[caption id="attachment_144797" align="aligncenter"
Rumesh Ratnayake to join SLC's High Performance Unit
Bipin DaniSri Lanka's former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake will work at the High-Performance Centre (HPC). This was revealed by a top SLC official on Friday. Rumesh Ratnayake, who w
Sri Lanka team to get new coaching staffs
Bipin Dani Sri Lankan cricket team which has no regular head coach but only the interim coach in Rumesh Ratnayake may soon have one. The team may have specialists batting, bowling
"The security has been perfect"- SL coach Rumesh Ratnayake on Pakistan
Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake praises Pakistan for a successful tour after long time and he also ensures that they have been treated with great hospitality throughout the whole
Rumesh Ratnayake appointed interim coach
Bipin DaniSri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has made a sudden change in their coaching role and appointed Rumesh Ratnayake as their interim coach. In fact, it was widely believed that