Royal Challengers Bengaluru News
If DK is not in your XI I don't think there is any point in picking him: Yuvraj on Karthik
Choosing the two wicketkeepersfor the 15-man squad will be one of the biggest selection issues for India for theupcoming T20 World Cup.Former India all-rounder YuvrajSingh is parti
Will Jacks optimistic about RCB's IPL 2024 playoff chances
The current 2024 Indian PremierLeague (IPL) season has been a complete bust for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.With a record of one win and seven losses in the tournament, RCB has pla
Mr Vijay Mallya just stood up and said he's my Bengaluru boy: Kumble reminisces his RCB days
Former India spinner Anil Kumble reflectedon his 2008 auction purchase of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whichwas owned by former owner Vijay MallyBecause Kumble was "myBen
IPL 2024 : Virat Kohli's Fiery Reaction to Contentious Dismissal Sparks Drama at Eden Gardens RCBvsKKR
In the ongoing clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal ignited a fiery exchan
Ponting supports Maxwell's decision to take break from cricket
Glenn Maxwell's decision to takea break during the IPL 2024 season was supported by former Australia captainand Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting, who stated that the team management
I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup: Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu believes DineshKarthik should be selected to play for India one last time in the T20 World Cup2024. Karthik, who is right-handed, has been in incredible form while pl
The whole unit is not clicking at the moment: Finch on RCB's dismal performance
Former Australia captain AaronFinch made the observation that the whole RCB unit hasn't worked well thisseason, even if Virat Kohli is doing well. At Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadiu
It looks like a slightly unbalanced team: Stuard Broad on RCB
Former England pacer Stuart Broadsaid that Royal Challengers Bengaluru was an uneven team after they lost toKolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29, Friday.Kolka
Kohli and Gambhir should get an Oscar award: Gavaskar
Former India cricketer SunilGavaskar joked that Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata's teamcoach Gautam Gambhir should each get an Oscar because they seemed to have made
I would like to credit my fiancee: Venkatesh Iyer after match-winning knock
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets on Friday, March29. This was their eighth straight win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.The h
It is not like he had the other end operating at the same tempo as Kohli: Moody
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody stated, in the aftermath of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IndianPremier League (IPL) loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), that the other R
Tell me how much Kohli will do alone: Gavaskar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru losttheir second game of the IPL 2024 on Friday night against Kolkata Knight Riders.Both their top-order batters and strike bowlers are having a bad tim