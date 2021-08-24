
Roy Kaia News
thumb

Kaia suspended from bowling in international cricket

Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after his action was found to be illegal.Kaia, who bowls off-spin, was reported for suspect bowling act

thumb

Roy Kaia reported for suspect bowling action

Zimbabwe all-rounder Roy Kaia has been reported for suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh.Kaia, who bowls off-spin, bowled 23 overs in the Test match wi

thumb

Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe

Pacer Hasan Ali claimed a match haul of nine wickets as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs inside three days in the first off two-match Test series on Saturday.Z

