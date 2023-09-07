Roger Binny News
BCCI president hopeful of India-Pakistan bilateral series
After 17 years, BCCI officialstraveled to Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).Roger Binny, president of the BCCI, and Rajeev Shukla, vice president, were
Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla praise Pakistan's hospitality after going back to India
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited BCCI officials to watch the 2023 Asia Cup matches in the host country. Following the invitation, BCCI President Roger Binny and Board Vice
BCCI delegation arrives in Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup
A four-man delegation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Pakistan today to discuss important matters ahead of the crucial season.Pakistan Cricket Boar
BCCI announces next step against Harmanpreet Kaur for her behaviour in Bangladesh tour
The BCCI has made an officialstatement about the future of Indian women's cricket team skipper HarmanpreetKaur after she served a two-match suspension.So not only ban, fine and dem
BCCI not to renew contract with Paddy Upton
After India's collapse in the T20World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sackedthe entire selection panel. Now the team psychologist is losing his j
BCCI is in good hands Sourav Ganguly wishes the new BCCI President Roger Binny
“I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will push this forward. BCCI is in good hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them the best of luck," Ganguly said.Sourav Gang
Roger Binny officially appointed as 36th BCCI President
The BCCI Presidency changed hands when Sourav Ganguly passed the baton to Roger Binny at the BCCI Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. As reported, the 1983 world champion unopposed w
You can’t be an administrator forever: Sourav Ganguly
The news of the departure ofSourav Ganguly from BCCI came like a thunderbolt. Sourav is about to lose theseat of the guardian of Indian cricket after 3 years as the president. BCCI
India's stats man discovers de Mel's wicket
India's renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon's latest discovery will certainly ring music in the ears of Ashantha de Mel.[caption id="attachment_144797" align="aligncenter"