Bangladesh-origin Arafat Bhuiya signs Kent contract for County Championship
Bangladesh-origin pacer ArafatBhuiyan has signed a professional contract for England's county side Kent. Theteam announced the inclusion of this 26-year-old right-arm pacer on Wedn
BPL 2023: British Bangladeshi Robin Das leaves Dhaka camp
England cricketer Robin Daswanted to prove himself in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. Buthe flew to England after playing two matches.Robin came to play in this ye
Imad Wasim guides Sylhet to fifth consecutive win in BPL 2023
Sylhet Strikers have continuedtheir winning streak in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January16) beating Dhaka Dominators by 5 wickets. With the win, Sylhet make the
My dream is to play for England, says British-Bangladeshi cricketer Robin Das
British-Bangladeshi cricketerRobin Das has come to Bangladesh for playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)for Dhaka Dominators. He is very excited to come in Bangladesh for the firs
BPL 2023: British-Bangladesh Robin Das will play for Dhaka Dominators
British-Bangladeshi Robin Daswill play in the ninth season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) afterbeing signed by the Dhaka Dominators.Previously, Robin showed hisdesire to pl
British-Bangladeshi Robin Das in Bangabandhu T20 draft
Essex batsman Robin James Das, a British-Bangladeshi, has been named in the players' draft for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020. Robin's father hails from Sunamganj district of Sylhet Divi