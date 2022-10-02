Road Safety World Series 2022 News
Naman Ojha's century gives Indian Legends Road Safety World Series title
Indian Legends have clinched theRoad Safety World Series trophy for the second time in a row beating Sri LankaLegends by 33 runs on Saturday (October 1) in Raipur.Batting first, op
Sri Lanka 'safe' to host LPL, says Sanath Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka could not host the lastAsia Cup in Sri Lanka due to the economic crisis and political unrest in thecountry, but it is now ‘safe’ to host the forthcoming Lanka Premier Lea
Dilshan's all-round show gives Sri Lanka Legends big win against Bangladesh Legends
Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outstandingall-round performance gives Sri Lanka Legends a big victory of 70 runs againstBangladesh Legends on Sunday (September 27) in Raipur. With the win,
Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series
The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122