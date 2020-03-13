Road Safety World Series 2020 News
Sachin, Lara share special message to fans after postponing Road Safety World Series
Former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara talked about the postponement of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020 following the threat of COVID-19 all around the world.T
Remainder of Road Safety World Series to be played behind closed doors
The ongoing Road Safety World Series has also been hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as the rest of the matches have been decided to be held behind closed doors.The remaining
Watch: Kaif amazes spectators with uncustomary pickup
Amidst all the big names participating in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif continues to catch everyone's attention with his superb display o
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar plays his trademark uppercut
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar executed one of his trademark shots, uppercut in the first match of Road Safety World Series, that too against spin bowling.The much antici
Watch: Zaheer Khan takes an amazing one-handed catch
Former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan took an amazing one-handed catch in the first game of Road Safety World Series 2020.The much anticipated Road Safety World Series 2020 is off to a
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India
BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr
Road Safety World Series 2020: schedule, venue, teams and squads
A week ago, the whole cricketing fraternity witnessed legends of respective nations play Bushfire Cricket Bash at the best scene. Now again, the two greats Sachin Tendulkar and Bri