Road Safety World Series News
India vs Australia Legends, Semi Final 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India Legends vs Australia Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Semi-Final 1 will be played on September 28th.India Legends will play Australia Legends in Semi-Final 1 of the 202
Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series
The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122
Legends League cricket breaks the records of viewership
The second edition of Legends League Cricket has garnered more than 16 million unique viewers across the digital streaming platforms in India and its digital tracks have also surpa
India vs England Legends, Match 14, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 14th match of RSWS 2022 will be played between India Legends and England Legends at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.India Legends will face England Legends
West Indies vs New Zealand Legends, Match 13, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The West Indies Legends take on the New Zealand Legends in Match 13 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Wednesday 21 September 2022 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket St
India vs New Zealand Legends, Match 9, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy
India Legends will take on New Zealand Legends in Match 12 of the 2022 Road Safety World Series on Monday 19 September 2022 at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Read on for the Team Road Saf
England vs West Indies Legends, Match 9, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy
England Legends are set to take on West Indies Legends in Match 9 of the Road Safety World Series at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The game begins on Saturday, September 17 at 7:
Harbhajan to participate in second season of the Road Safety World Series
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who will compete in the second season of the Road Safety World Series, said he is fully dedicated to raising awareness about saving lives.For
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India
BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr
Tendulkar, Lara, Sehwag to feature in a new T20 tournament
Former legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Muttiah Muralitharan are going to appear with bat and ball again for a new T20 tournament.With t