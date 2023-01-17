
Rising Pune Supergiants News
thumb

Steve Smith hits maiden BBL century

Australia star batter Steve Smithplayed an explosive 56-ball 101 for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikersin the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday (January 17). Where he hit 7

thumb

Star studded RCB suffers another colossal defeat

Royale Challengers Bangalore, one of the top favorites to win the title of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been submerged into a deep hole after completing their

thumb

Uthappa, Gambhir pilot KKR to easy win

Kolkata Knight Riders has journeyed one step forward towards the play – offs registering a comfortable win against Rising Pune Supergiants chasing a rather competitive total of 182

thumb

SRK wishes to buy Dhoni for everything, even selling pyjamas

No matter what Mahendra Singh Dhoni did to lead India into a World Cup winning team, his captaincy had been taken away by Rising Pune Supergiants authority in time of run drought i

thumb

On screen Dhoni guards his 'Hero' in crisis

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his part in the field as a super – finisher of the game once again – Sushant Singh Rajput who acted the role of MS Dhoni in the super – hit film ‘

thumb

Mumbai marred in narrow defeat

Table toppers Mumbai Indians have just swallowed a shallow defeat against Rising Pune Superstars. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home team have ended their innings at 3 run

thumb

Dhoni finishes in a winning note for RPS

Rising Pune Supergiants have entreated a tremendous win in the last ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 24th match of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League

thumb

Delhi Daredevils registers massive win

Delhi Daredevils has executed a crushing win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the ninth match of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.At the Maharashtra Cricket Associati

thumb

Ashwin to miss IPL-10

India and Rising Pune Supergiants star Ravichandran Ashwin is set to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a sports hernia, as per media reports on F

thumb

Rahane rhymes himself 'cool', terms Kohli as 'aggressive'

Ajinkya Rahane, the stand – in captain of India to lead his side to an accomplishing 2 – 1 victory over Australia in Dharamsala to regain the Border – Gavaskar Trophy and sealed th

thumb

No.1 bowler Tahir signed by RPS

Current number one T20I and ODI bowler Imran Tahir has been signed by Rising Pune Supergiants for the tenth edition of VIVO Indian Premier League. The South African leggie has been

thumb

Election forces to change IPL schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised schedule of three matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 due to municipal election. The matches were

