Rising Pune Supergiants News
Steve Smith hits maiden BBL century
Australia star batter Steve Smithplayed an explosive 56-ball 101 for Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikersin the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday (January 17). Where he hit 7
Star studded RCB suffers another colossal defeat
Royale Challengers Bangalore, one of the top favorites to win the title of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been submerged into a deep hole after completing their
Uthappa, Gambhir pilot KKR to easy win
Kolkata Knight Riders has journeyed one step forward towards the play – offs registering a comfortable win against Rising Pune Supergiants chasing a rather competitive total of 182
SRK wishes to buy Dhoni for everything, even selling pyjamas
No matter what Mahendra Singh Dhoni did to lead India into a World Cup winning team, his captaincy had been taken away by Rising Pune Supergiants authority in time of run drought i
On screen Dhoni guards his 'Hero' in crisis
While Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his part in the field as a super – finisher of the game once again – Sushant Singh Rajput who acted the role of MS Dhoni in the super – hit film ‘
Mumbai marred in narrow defeat
Table toppers Mumbai Indians have just swallowed a shallow defeat against Rising Pune Superstars. At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the home team have ended their innings at 3 run
Dhoni finishes in a winning note for RPS
Rising Pune Supergiants have entreated a tremendous win in the last ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 24th match of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League
Delhi Daredevils registers massive win
Delhi Daredevils has executed a crushing win against Rising Pune Supergiant in the ninth match of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.At the Maharashtra Cricket Associati
Ashwin to miss IPL-10
India and Rising Pune Supergiants star Ravichandran Ashwin is set to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a sports hernia, as per media reports on F
Rahane rhymes himself 'cool', terms Kohli as 'aggressive'
Ajinkya Rahane, the stand – in captain of India to lead his side to an accomplishing 2 – 1 victory over Australia in Dharamsala to regain the Border – Gavaskar Trophy and sealed th
No.1 bowler Tahir signed by RPS
Current number one T20I and ODI bowler Imran Tahir has been signed by Rising Pune Supergiants for the tenth edition of VIVO Indian Premier League. The South African leggie has been
Election forces to change IPL schedule
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the revised schedule of three matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 due to municipal election. The matches were