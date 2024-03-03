
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Riley Meredith News
thumb

Will Pucovski retires hurt after another Sheffield Shield head knock

The future of Will Pucovski is again up in the air after the star batter suffered another knock to the head while batting during Victoria’s Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania in

thumb

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians sign Riley Meredith as replacement for injured Jhye Richardson

In the latest development, Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have now signed Riley Meredith as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson.Riley MeredithAustralian pac

thumb

Meredith replaces Starc in main squad for last ODI against England

Pacer Riley Meredith has beenadded to Australia's team for Tuesday's last ODI match against England inMelbourne as Mitchell Starc remains in Sydney to recover ahead of next week'sf

thumb

Mumbai Indians register first win in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians have registeredtheir first win in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beatingthe in form team Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 30). Earlier, Rohit

thumb

Meredith ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is

Another cricketer has been added to the list of unavailable players of Australian team as pacer Riley Meredith is ruled out of the Bangladesh series due to injury.Cricket Australia

thumb

Australia name squad for England tour including 3 new faces

England and Australia will play three ODIs and three T20Is at the beginning of next month. England's limited-overs squad will take on the Aussies from the start of the T20 series a

thumb

Watch: Aussie bowler leaks 17 runs in 1 ball

When the fielders aren't good enough, a batsman can score as many runs for the team by breezing through the wickets. But when a bowler loses confidence and mental toughness, then t

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.