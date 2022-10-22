Ricky Skerritt News
Deeply Disappointed West Indies president slams T20 World Cup performance
Skerritt lost to both Scotland and Ireland, missed the Super 12 stage and was eliminated early from the T20 World Championship. In a statement on social media, Skerritt bemoaned bo
CPL to launch all new T10 tournament 'The 6ixty'
There will be a new T10 competition named 'The 6ixty' in St. Kitts from August 24 to 28 as part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)2022.Prior to the start of the CPLseason, a tou
Playing in IPL will immensely help him to succeed, says Nicholas Pooran's father
Nicholas Pooran who has beenappointed new white-ball captain for the West Indies team will benefit fromplaying in India now. This was opined by his father Lawrence Pooran. The 26-y
BCCI begins negotiations with other boards to release their players for IPL
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun negotiations with the other ICC Board members for the availability of their players for the remainder of the Indian Premi
Pollard and Danushka have 'mutual respect' for each other, claims CWI president
Danushka Gunathilaka 'Obstructing the field' dismissal may have divided the cricket world but according to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt, the home team cap
CWI to send inspection team in Bangladesh
Cricket West Indies (CWI) will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of West Indies' tour scheduled in January-February 2021.CWI director Dr. Akshai Mansingh (also
Decision on reducing Bangladesh-West Indies Tests soon
Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt has assured of Caribbeans touring Bangladesh in January-February next year. The number of Test matches for the series will be fin
CWI not worried about local umpiring in England
Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is not worrying about the umpiring in England.Local umpires and the match-referee are officiating in the three-match Test series beginning at The Ro