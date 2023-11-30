Reports News
BCCI to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the T20Is in South Africa tour, Reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a tricky task to convince Rohit Sharma to lead the Indian team in the T20I series against South Africa. Rohit has not played a
Ashish Nehra decline the offer to become India Head Coach: Reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had apparently approached Ashish Nehra to take over as Team India's T20I coach following the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against