Records News
Adam Zampa equals Muralitharan's record of most wickets in World Cup
Adam Zampa equaled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup on Sunday, November 19. In the final of the 2023 edition against
Mitchell Starc equals Shahid Afridi's ODI record
Australia's Mitchell Starc joined Shahid Afridi, the Pakistani great, in third place for most five-wicket hauls in ODIs on Sunday, thanks to his excellent swing and seam that prope
Virat Kohli inches closer to Tendulkar's record
Virat Kohli returned to the Indian ODI side with another scintillating hundreds on Tuesday in the first three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka. It was Kohli's 45th ODI ton and 73r
Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Kohli's another T20I record
Mohammad Rizwan Sunday passed former Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the second fastest batter to hit 2500 T20I runs.Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has complete
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of most 50+ scores
Former India captain Virat Kohli will be looking to break one of Sachin Tendulkar's greatest records.The 33-year-old batsman is just one fifty away from becoming the all-time top-s
Suryakumar becomes the 1st player to hit 50 T20I sixes in calendar year
Suryakumar Yadav became the first batsman in cricket history to hit 50 sixes in the shortest format of the game in a single calendar year.Boundaries, especially sixes, are an integ
Irish Paul Stirling becomes the 4th batter to hit 3000 T20I runs
Ireland opener Paul Stirling made it into an elite group of T20I batters by crossing 3000 runs in the international format.Ireland batsman Paul Stirling became just the fourth bats
Babar Azam sets another unique record as Pakistan Skipper
Pakistan's batting maestro Babar Azam set another record when he became the first Pakistani captain to score more than 1,000 runs in each of the game's three formats.Pakistan's all
Here is Records list of Abdullah Shafique has broken against Sri Lanka in Galle Test
Abdullah Shafique scored an epic 160 to anchor Pakistan's record tally of 342 in Galle as the tourists won a thrilling opening test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.There is no denyi
SL vs PAK: Abdullah Shafique breaks legendry Javed Miandad's batting record
After a great century while chasing a huge total of 342 runs, Abdullah Shafique has cemented his place in the record books.Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique produced a tremendous p
England Batter Jonny Bairstow breaks Shahid Afridi's Test record
In an innings that took New Zealand by storm, Jonny Bairstow once again established why he is among the most dangerous Test batsmen in modern cricket at the moment - he hit the sec
Babar Azam is the first batsman who score three consecutive centuries in a row twice
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam set a brilliant record on Wednesday with his century against West Indies in the inaugural ODI in Multan and was the first batsman to score three straig