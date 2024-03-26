
RCB vs PBKS News
thumb

"I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket." - Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangaluru beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on Monday (25th March) at Chinnaswami stadium. Virat Kohli's fantastic 77 off 49 balls and Dinesh Karthik's ice cool fini

thumb

A rare milestone unlocked for Virat Kohli, as he reaches to 100th half century in T20 Cricket

thumb

Dinesh Karthik's ice cool finishing gives RCB the taste of first victory of the season

thumb

IPL 2024: Aakash Chopra picks three RCB players to watch out for in next game against PBKS

Former KKR cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked the three RCB players to watch out for in the upcoming game against PBKS, which is scheduled to be played tonight at M Chinnaswamy Sta

thumb

IPL 2023: Tom Moody slams RCB star Virat Kohli for not maximizing total against PBKS

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli has certainly lived up to his reputation in the ongoing edition of the IPL 2023. The 34-year-old senior cricketer has been making use of the powerpla

