Ravi Shastri News
Ravi Shastri's Playful Declaration: 'Hottie, Naughty, and Sixtyyyy' ft. Virender Shewag response
In the midst of cricket fever during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, a series of eyebrow-raising tweets from Ravi Shastri's social media account sent fans into a state
IPL 2024 : Rohit Sharma Set to Part Ways with Mumbai Indians
The Mumbai Indians have had great success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under Rohit Sharma's leadership, winning several titles and making a name for themselves as one of the
"IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Receives Strong Support from Ravi Shastri Amidst Criticism"
There has been much discussion around the Mumbai Indians' choice to name Hardik Pandya as their captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Many were taken aback by th
Ravi Shastri reckons India will win a World Cup very soon
Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is of the notion that Team India will win a World Cup in the near future. The Indian commentator echoed that India have all the tools and ingre
Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final
ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite
Ravi Shastri picks his finalists of ODI World Cup 2023
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout phase. India and New Zealand will meet in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Aust
Rohit Sharma appeared to be in his element: Ravi Shastri
After India's crushing victoryagainst England in the Cricket World Cup 2023 opener on Sunday in Lucknow,former head coach Ravi Shastri showered accolades on current skipper RohitSh
Ravi Shastri shares a special tweet for Afghanistan after victory over England
Former Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri reserved the highest respect for the Afghanistan cricket team for the way they applied themselves against the England cricket team in th
The conditions are similar to Pakistan: Babar Azam on playing in India
A special event for the media called“ICC Captains’ Day” was held in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, one day before theopening match of the ICC World Cup 2023. All ten captains of the natio
Ravi Shastri mentions Suryakumar Yadav as 'X-Factor' in India World Cup squad
India batter Suryakumar Yadav hasgained a lot of fame in the cricket world in a short time. Due to his attackingbatting in T20 cricket, Suryakumar has already become one of the bes
There is rain everywhere: Ravi Shastri defends ACC's decision to arrange Asia Cup in Sri Lanka
Former India cricketer RaviShastri has stated that the Asia Cup could not have taken place in the UnitedArab Emirates (UAE) due to the scorching heat.During the Super Four matchbet
Aakash Chopra thinks Virat Kohli should continue bat at No. 3
Virat Kohli can be called thepillar of India's batting. Match after match, batting great Kohli has woncountless matches for India over the years. No one has any doubt about histale