Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10
New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders sign Russell, Narine, Bairstow
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders(ADKR) have signed 14 players for the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20),including the two West Indies’ star all-rounders Andre Russell and SunilNari
The Ravi Rampaul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ravindranath Rampaul (born October 15, 1984 in Trinidad) is a Trinidadian cricketer. Rampaul has played in domestic cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, in the Indian Premier League fo
West Indies dismissed for 55 as they lose to England for the first time in T20 World Cup
Spinners domination and goodbowling display from all the England bowlers have helped them to beat WestIndies by 6 wickets for the first time in T20 World Cup history on Saturday(Oc
CPL stars Rampaul, Chase make ways to T20 World Cup squad
Defending champions West Indies have announced their squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul is back in West Indies line-up after six years. He had spe