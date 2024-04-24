
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Rashid Khan News
thumb

Rashid Khan becomes the youngest ever to 100 IPL appearances

Rashid Khan became the youngest player ever to play 100 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat after his appearance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (

thumb

Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL

Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti

thumb

Rashid says Gujarat is missing Shami in the ongoing IPL

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khansays that Gujarat Titans (GT) are missing their ace pacer Mohammed Shami’sservice in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Shami's kn

thumb

Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase

Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G

thumb

Rashid Khan jumps in to top 10 of the ICC Rankings

Afganistan spinner Rashid Khan took the field by storm, as he broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I bowling ranking.Rashid rose four places to equal ninth on the rankings tha

thumb

Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t

thumb

Stirling becomes first player to hit 400 4s in T20I, Rashid hits 350 scalp

Afghan magician Rashid Khan was out of the action for about 4 months due to injury. The recently concluded game was his first match after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.Despite los

thumb

Rashid, Mujeeb back as Afghanistan announce a star studded squad for Ireland T20I series

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their squad for the Ireland T20I series. Big names like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are back into the squad. Rashid Khan hasn’t

thumb

Rashid Khan to make a comeback in international Cricket after four months in Ireland T20I series

Afghanistan superstar bowler Rashid Khan to make a comeback in international Cricket after four months in Ireland T20I series. He went through an operation after two weeks of world

thumb

U-19 hero gets maiden call as Afghanistan announce their squad for Ireland ODI series

Afghanistan have announced their ODI squad for Ireland series after the one off test match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are still in recovery process, hence they'll not be in

thumb

Afghanistan name strong squad for one off test match against Ireland

Afghanistan have named a strong squad for their one off test match against Ireland starting from 28th February. Limited over superstar Rahmanullah Gurbaz is named in the squad, whi

thumb

Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.