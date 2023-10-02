
Ranveer Singh News
Arijit Singh, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghoshal to perform in World Cup opening ceremony

The battle of the upcoming WorldCup will begin on October 5 with the match between England and New Zealand, thetwo finalists of the last ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad. Before that, a

Fans reject 2023 ODI World Cup theme song minutes after its release

The ICC ODI World Cup willcommence on October 5. The ICC has released the official World Cup theme songtoday (Wednesday). This year's World Cup song title is "Dil JashnBole." Bolly

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team

The Indian Premier League (IPL)is going to have two new teams in the next edition. That means a total of 10teams will compete for the ultimate glory in 2022 IPL.For this, the Board

