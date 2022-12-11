Rangpur Rangers News
BPL 2023: Rangpur Riders sign experienced English all-rounder Benny Howell
Rangpur Riders have signed the veteran English all-rounderBenny Howell for the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) which isscheduled to start from January next
Watson missing out on meeting expectations in BPL
If you want to enlist the biggest names playing this season of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be one of the names to appear at the
Taskin still hopeful for a spot in top four
Rangpur Rangers are currently in the bottom of the point table in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League. The situation is not any good for the team's star paceman Taskin Ahmed,
BPL 2019-20: Watson arrives in Dhaka to play BPL for first time
Shane Watson arrives in Dhaka to participate in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) for the first time in his career. He will play for Rangpur Rangers in this year’s editi
Rangpur Rangers clinch first victory of the season
Rangpur Riders clinched their first win of the season after beating the hosts Chattogram Challengers by 6 wickets in match number 16 of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (B
BPL 2019-20: Shane Watson to join Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers lost all four matches in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. That’s why Australia's one of the finest all-rounder Shane Watson has been b
Cumilla Warriors kick-off BPL campaign with a huge victory
Cumilla Warriors thrashed Rangpur Rangers in the second game of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).The second game of the tournament turned out to be a one-sider as Ra
Nabi to lead Rangpur Rangers in Bangabandhu BPL
Rangpur Riders have given the responsibility to Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi to lead the side in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Afghanistan all-rounder Mohamm
Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory signed to Rangpur Rangers in BPL 2019-20
Rangpur Rangers have signed two of the Somerset County Cricket Club cricketer Tom Abell and Lewis Gregory for the forthcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League scheduled to und
O'Donnell becomes Rangpur Rangers coach after Flower's exit
Mark O'Donnell has taken over the role of Rangpur Rangers head coach in the upcoming BBPL after Grant Flower made a sudden exit.Former Zimbabwe batsman made a shock exit from Rangp
Mohammad Nabi to captain Rangpur Rangers in BPL 2019-20
Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi will lead Rangpur Rangers during the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season as per the announcement of the franchise team.The 34-ye