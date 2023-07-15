
Ramiz Raza News
Commentary panel announces for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

The commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka test series has been announced, with the return of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja the main talking point.Sri

PCB is concerned about increasing Indian influence in global franchise cricket

The arrival of IPL franchise holders in new T20 leagues, starting in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, has the PCB fearing the door could be shut on their players.The PCB

Only Pakistan could have lost from that position : Ramiz Raza

In the first match of the three-match Test series in Manchester, the host England defeated the visiting Pakistan by 3 wickets. Joe Root's team has set a new record with this victor

Ramiz slams Misbah over England Tour squad

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja slams head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for the poor selection wits in upcoming England tour and he gave a “5 out of 10” rating for the

Hafeez replies to Ramiz Raza's retirement advice

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he will not stop playing cricket on someone’s opinion while talking to the sports journalists during a live session arranged by t

Raza rates PSL as second highest successful to IPL

Former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator Ramiz Raza rated the Pakistan Super League as second to the star studded Indian Premier League in terms of success and shininess.

PSL to be held in Lahore, full-proof security assured

While the rest of the tournament of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan Cricket authority has decided to organize the final of th

Video Clip: Shahid Afridi reproached Ramiz Raza

‘Ramiz Raza controversy’ in Pakistan Super League has extended into a new dimension when the former Pakistani captain incurred himself into a conflict with his fellow countryman Sh

