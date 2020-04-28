
Rameez Raja News
thumb

Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) disciplinary committee for not informing the authorities about the match-fixing

thumb

Coronavirus: Rameez Raja suggests shortening cricket pitch

The whole cricket world is at stagnant due to coronavirus. COVID-19 is such a disease that some of the rules of the game are forced to change in the future. For example, very soon

thumb

Inzamam makes explosive remarks about Indian cricketers

The duality between Pakistan and India is always there, be it in politics or cricket. In that atmosphere, former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq makes blunt remarks about Indian

thumb

Snowfall in Lahore: Sunil Gavaskar responds to Shoaib Akhtar

As it is almost impossible to get snow in Lahore, the match of India vs Pakistan is impossible at the moment. One such comment was made some days ago by former Indian batsman Sunil

thumb

Rameez Raja suggests Pakistani fixers to open grocery shops

Pakistani cricket has been in full red-hot form around for a few days with the topics to give opportunity to the players to play again in national team who have committed such a cr

thumb

Rameez Raja explains why Pakistan won't win T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper and current commentator Rameez Raja reckons that Pakistan doesn't have all the tools and ingredients to aim for the T20 World Cup tournament. Rameez Raja al

thumb

Hafeez-Malik should retire now,it will benefit Pakistan cricket: Rameez Raja

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have been playing for Pakistan for more than a decade and a half. But former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja has advised them to retire with honor in

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar and Rameez Raja suggest Sharjeel Khan to work on fitness

Sharjeel Khan had made his name in the scandalous list with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistani opener was banned during a crucial time of his career in a spot-fixing scanda

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

