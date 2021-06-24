Rakibul Atik News
Mahedi shines as Mohammedan's woes continue
Mahedi Hasan headline the Mohammedan Sporting Club-Gazi Group Cricketers match as his magnificent all-round performance gives Gazi Group a 3-wicket win and Mohammedan their fourth
