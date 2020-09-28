
rajsthan royals News
Diwali comes early in Rahul Tewatia's village

Till Sunday Rahul Tewatia's name was not very popular among cricket-fans. However, his one-over game for Rajasthan Royals against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah have changed the mood o

Scott Styris predicts the IPL point table

Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, Indian premier League (IPL) is not happening in its origin country and shifted to UAE. Due to change of venue and country cricket experts

Smith disappointed about IPL not being held in India

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith feels that conditions in Dubai may be somewhat like the same in India and players need to adapt with it as soon as possible to be able to deliv

