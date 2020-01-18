
Rajshahi Royals News
thumb

BPL second-best T20 league after IPL: Mushfiqur

Bangladesh former captain and the star wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim claims that the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is the second-best franchise based T20 league in the wor

thumb

Mushfiqur seeks apology from Khulna fans

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the top cricketers of Bangladesh. But never before did he play in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final. And though he has finally got to play one, he f

thumb

Rajshahi beat Khulna to become Bangabandhu BPL champions

In what was promising to be a nail-biting finish but ended up being a one-sided affair, Rajshahi Royals beat Khulna Tigers quite comfortably by 21 runs to become the champions of t

thumb

Liton tributes 'marriage' for maturity

Rajshahi Royals opener, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Kumar Das has been running in superlative form in this season's Bangabandhu Premier League.Elated about his performance, Liton s

thumb

Watson missing out on meeting expectations in BPL

If you want to enlist the biggest names playing this season of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be one of the names to appear at the

thumb

Rajshahi Royals eyeing BBPL final: Abu Jayed Rahi

During the last match between Rajshahi Royals and Comilla Warriors, the later's skipper Andre Russell made a use of all his bowling options. A total of nine bowlers moved with thei

thumb

Lost BPL drone found after 8-10 hours of searching

The BPL drone camera that got lost during the match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals was found under the floodlights on Wednesday.The broadcast production lost their drone

thumb

BPL drone camera disappeared during Khulna vs Rajshahi game

An expensive drone camera got lost during the match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).The special edition of the Banglade

thumb

Andre Russell to play for Rajshahi Royals in Bangabandhu BPL

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) turned into Bangabandhu BPL in the forthcoming season to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has at

thumb

BPL 2019-20: Shoaib Malik joins Rajshahi Royals

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Rajshahi Royals have roped in Pakistan’s star all- rounder Shoaib Mailk for the next edition of BPL, which is scheduled to start f

