Rajshahi Royals News
BPL second-best T20 league after IPL: Mushfiqur
Bangladesh former captain and the star wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim claims that the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is the second-best franchise based T20 league in the wor
Mushfiqur seeks apology from Khulna fans
Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the top cricketers of Bangladesh. But never before did he play in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final. And though he has finally got to play one, he f
Rajshahi beat Khulna to become Bangabandhu BPL champions
In what was promising to be a nail-biting finish but ended up being a one-sided affair, Rajshahi Royals beat Khulna Tigers quite comfortably by 21 runs to become the champions of t
Liton tributes 'marriage' for maturity
Rajshahi Royals opener, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Kumar Das has been running in superlative form in this season's Bangabandhu Premier League.Elated about his performance, Liton s
Watson missing out on meeting expectations in BPL
If you want to enlist the biggest names playing this season of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, Australian all-rounder Shane Watson will be one of the names to appear at the
Rajshahi Royals eyeing BBPL final: Abu Jayed Rahi
During the last match between Rajshahi Royals and Comilla Warriors, the later's skipper Andre Russell made a use of all his bowling options. A total of nine bowlers moved with thei
Lost BPL drone found after 8-10 hours of searching
The BPL drone camera that got lost during the match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals was found under the floodlights on Wednesday.The broadcast production lost their drone
BPL drone camera disappeared during Khulna vs Rajshahi game
An expensive drone camera got lost during the match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).The special edition of the Banglade
Andre Russell to play for Rajshahi Royals in Bangabandhu BPL
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) turned into Bangabandhu BPL in the forthcoming season to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has at
BPL 2019-20: Shoaib Malik joins Rajshahi Royals
Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Rajshahi Royals have roped in Pakistan’s star all- rounder Shoaib Mailk for the next edition of BPL, which is scheduled to start f