Aaron Finch lauds Sanju Samson's leadership skills
Former Australia captain AaronFinch commended Sanju Samson's batting and leadership in the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL). Speaking on Star Sports, Finch stated that Samson has no
Brian Lara praises Yashasvi Jaiswal's century
With the T20 World Cup selectionrapidly approaching, Jaiswal was able to find his form at the perfect moment.Lara claimed in an interview with Star Sports that Jaiswal was taking h
Harbhajan thinks Samson should lead India in upcoming T20 World Cup
Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh believes Sanju Samson should be selected to represent India in the T20World Cup 2024, which would be held in the West Indies and the United Stat
Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first player to take 200 wickets in IPL
Rajasthan Royals leg spinnerYuzvendra Chahal has reached the milestone of 200 wickets in the Indian PremierLeague (IPL). He is the first player to do this in the history of IPL.Cha
IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"
Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu
Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"
In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr
England Captain Jos Buttler Picks Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) to play his biopic
Jos Buttler, the opener for the Rajasthan Royals, made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with an incredible display of skill and determination at the iconic Eden Gard
Gautam Gambhir Proposes Ball Manufacturer Change Amid IPL 2024's High-Scoring Matches
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has been an incredible to watch so far, with teams regularly setting new records for scoring. But in amid all of the excitement around
Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April
You are not a wrestler and you are not Andre Russell: Chopra on Jaiswal's poor form
Aakash Chopra has raised someworry over Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attitude duringtheir IPL 2024 victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).Jaiswal has not b
We should celebrate Buttler just like we celebrate our players like Kohli, Dhoni: Harbhajan
Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh praised Jos Buttler for striking a match-winning century in the RajasthanRoyals' (RR) IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesd
Morgan suggests Rajasthan to focus on longevity of the performance
Former England captain EoinMorgan has advised Rajasthan Royals (RR) to concentrate on their performance'sdurability after they nearly qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.The Rajast