Rajasthan Royals News
thumb

Aaron Finch lauds Sanju Samson's leadership skills

Former Australia captain AaronFinch commended Sanju Samson's batting and leadership in the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL). Speaking on Star Sports, Finch stated that Samson has no

thumb

Brian Lara praises Yashasvi Jaiswal's century

With the T20 World Cup selectionrapidly approaching, Jaiswal was able to find his form at the perfect moment.Lara claimed in an interview with Star Sports that Jaiswal was taking h

thumb

Harbhajan thinks Samson should lead India in upcoming T20 World Cup

Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh believes Sanju Samson should be selected to represent India in the T20World Cup 2024, which would be held in the West Indies and the United Stat

thumb

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first player to take 200 wickets in IPL

Rajasthan Royals leg spinnerYuzvendra Chahal has reached the milestone of 200 wickets in the Indian PremierLeague (IPL). He is the first player to do this in the history of IPL.Cha

thumb

IPL 2024: [WATCH] MI Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture to Yashasvi Jaiswal After Spectacular Comeback Hundred"

Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) silenced his critics with a stunning century against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an exciting 38th encounter of the Indian Premier Leagu

thumb

Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"

In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr

thumb

England Captain Jos Buttler Picks Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) to play his biopic

Jos Buttler, the opener for the Rajasthan Royals, made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with an incredible display of skill and determination at the iconic Eden Gard

thumb

Gautam Gambhir Proposes Ball Manufacturer Change Amid IPL 2024's High-Scoring Matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season has been an incredible to watch so far, with teams regularly setting new records for scoring. But in amid all of the excitement around

thumb

Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April

thumb

You are not a wrestler and you are not Andre Russell: Chopra on Jaiswal's poor form

Aakash Chopra has raised someworry over Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's attitude duringtheir IPL 2024 victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).Jaiswal has not b

thumb

We should celebrate Buttler just like we celebrate our players like Kohli, Dhoni: Harbhajan

Former India spinner HarbhajanSingh praised Jos Buttler for striking a match-winning century in the RajasthanRoyals' (RR) IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. On Tuesd

thumb

Morgan suggests Rajasthan to focus on longevity of the performance

Former England captain EoinMorgan has advised Rajasthan Royals (RR) to concentrate on their performance'sdurability after they nearly qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs.The Rajast

