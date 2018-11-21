
Rahul Johri News
thumb

Johri gets rid of #MeToo allegations, will remain BCCI CEO

Rahul Johri will continue his job as the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after getting rid of the sexual harrassment accusations brought under the #MeToo mo

thumb

BCCI CEO accused of sexual harassment in latest 'Me too' exploration

Rahul Johri, the CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been the latest accused of ‘Me too’ epiphany in Cricket.Johri, who has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016

