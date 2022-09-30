
Rafael Nadal News
I hope to make it to India soon: Federer responds to Kohli's message

In the eyes of Virat Kohli in theworld of tennis, Roger Federer is the best of all time. The Indian batsman gavean emotional message on the retirement of his favorite player. Feder

Most beautiful sporting picture ever: Kohli on Federar-Nadal crying picture

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadalhave a rivalry on the tennis court that no other two players have. From 2004 to2019, Federer-Nadal met 40 times in 16 years. Both of them are each oth

