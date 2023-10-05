
Rachael Haynes News
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL

Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired

Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W

Babar named 'ICC Player of the Month'

Pakistan's three-format captainBabar Azam has been named the ICC's best cricketer in March. Thanks to hisexcellent performance in the bilateral home series against Australia which

