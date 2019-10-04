R Vinay Kumar News
Uthappa reveals the player behind Mayank's improvement
When Mayank Agarwal came out to bat alongside Rohit Sharma in the opening day of the 1st Test match against South Africa, there was a little hope that he would make a decent contri
Watch: Vinay Kumar and co frustrated over another wrong decision for Pujara
Vinay Kumar and his teammates left frustrated in a Ranji Trophy game after umpire denied a wicket of Pujara for the second time in the match.India's biggest domestic tournament Ran
3 players that KKR should release ahead of IPL 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders did a good job in the previous edition of the IPL. KKR has won the IPL title twice, one in 2012 and the other in 2014. Since then, they haven't been able to r