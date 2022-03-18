
thumb

Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six

In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the

thumb

Qazi Onik banned for two years over drug charge

Bangladeshi fast bowler Qazi Onik has been banned for two years after testing positive for drugs. The left-arm pacer has pleaded guilty to a two-year ban. The Bangladesh Cricket Bo

thumb

Qazi Onik likely to face suspension after failing dope test

Bangladesh's young fast bowler was removed from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) draft after he failed a dope test.Qazi Onik has been one of the brightest youngsters that got th

thumb

Onik delighted after match winning performance on his debut

A BPL debut to remember for the young star Qazi Onik who bowled a match winning spell against the Chittagong Vikings to secure victory Rajshahi Kings.[নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘বলটা স্য

