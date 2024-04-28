Punjab Kings News
I hope Jonny eats the same thing in the next 5 matches: Shashank after record run-chase
At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,Jonny Bairstow and Shashank Singh struck a fantastic partnership of 84 runs todefeat KKR. Bairstow got his first IPL hundred of the season, while Sha
Save the bowlers, someone please: Ashwin after KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2024
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ofIndia expressed empathy for the bowlers, echoing the feelings of many Indianswho were watching the IPL (Indian Premier League).“Save the bowlers, some
IPL 2024 : "PBKS Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams 'Baseless' MI Rohit Sharma to Punjab Kings Rumors"
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI), was replaced by Hardik Pandya before the IPL 2024 season. This surprised many fans. Now, people are wondering what Sharma will
Gerald Coetzee praises Ashutosh Sharma highly
Ashutosh Sharma, the uncappedbatter for the Punjab Kings, has received great accolades from Mumbai Indiansbowler Gerald Coetzee for his heroic performance in a losing cause in theu
It was my dream to hit a sweep shot off Jasprit Bumrah: Ashutosh Sharma
Batter Ashutosh Sharma of thePunjab Kings, who captivated cricket fans across the globe with his spectaculardisplay against the Mumbai Indians, expressed that it was his dream to h
Reveld : [ IPL 2024 ] Why Jonny Bairstow is Not Playing In MI v PBKS IPL 2024 Match
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) has made the decision to drop Jonny Bairstow against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 18 at Mohali following a series of lackluster performances in the ongoing
Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April
Eoin Morgan compares Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Former England captain EoinMorgan lauded Arshdeep Singh following his four-wicket haul against SRH in anIPL 2024 match for PBKS. Morgan stated that Arshdeep is comparable to swingm
IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts history; becomes the first fast bowler to create a rare record
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an integral part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for close to a decade is renowned for his prowess in the shortest format. The right-arm medium-fast bowler
IPL 2024 : [WATCH] Heinrich Klaasen stumped Shikhar Dhawan On A 140KMPH Delivery
Punjab Kings' decision to field first after winning the toss paid off handsomely as their fast bowlers quickly claimed three wickets during the powerplay. Nitish Kumar Reddy lit up
Liam Livingstone set to return for Punjab Kings by the weekend
English superstar Liam Livingstone was ruled out for some matches from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But now he's expected to get back to the turf by the weekend. Liam Livi
"Expressing Gratitude: Shashank Singh Thanks Preity Zinta for Unwavering Support and Motivation During IPL Triumphs"
At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) stunned the Gujarat Titans (GT) to win their second game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season and mov