Punjab News
Yuvraj explains how he is grooming Punjab's cricketers
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was last seen playing cricket in the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21. The tournament garnered global attention as people all over the worl
Man arrested for allegedly running cricket betting racket in Punjab
In shocking news, a man was arrested for allegedly running a cricket betting racket in Punjab. The police who arrested the man also seized Rs 1.23 crore. The 39-year-old man was al
Watch: Siddharth Kaul dismantles stumps during his hat-trick
Punjab fast bowler Siddharth Kaul has always been a bowler with sheer potential. He is known for the knack of his bowling skills and has often hit the right areas to get the desira
Akmal forced to apologise to journalist
Pakistan star batsman Umar Akmal is always prone to controversy, and once again he finds himself in the centre of a new controversy, despite starring with the bat just a few hours
Yuvraj hits out at BCCI following Punjab's exit from Vijay Hazare Trophy
Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is not really happy with what he has seen so far after Punjab crashed out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took to his Twitter account to quest