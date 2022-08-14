
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Pune Warriors News
thumb

One of the Rajasthan Royals owners slapped me across the face three or four times: Taylor

Former New Zealand cricketer RossTaylor has published his autobiography after retirement. In theautobiographical book named Ross Taylor: Black &amp;amp; White, this formerKiwi cric

thumb

Samuels retires from all forms of cricket

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has retired from all forms of professional cricket. He played last for West Indies in Bangladesh in December 2018. After that he was not seen in

    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.